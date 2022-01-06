Officers found more drugs when they searched Charlie Jones' home and discovered large sums of money had been paid into his bank account by drug users.

Leeds Crown Court heard UK Border Force officers intercepted a package from California addressed to his home on November 21 last year.

The package was found to contain 500g of cannabis.

Leeds Crown Court

Jessica Heggie, prosecuting, said the officers then went to Jones' home to carry out a "confrontation visit".

Jones answered the door and the officers explained why they were there.

The defendant told the officers that the package was "a bit of smoke."

A search of Jones' bedroom was carried out and further amounts of cannabis worth more than £5,000 was found inside a jar and foil bags.

Cash, mobile phones, dealer bags and scales were also recovered from the property.

Further investigation revealed that £22,000 in cash deposits had been made into Jones' bank account

The mobile phones were examined and found to contain messages which demonstrated that he had been involved in supplying drugs to others.

Jones initially claimed the cannabis was for his own use when interviewed by police.

He claimed the cash in his bank account had been gifts from his parents.

Miss Heggie said: "The prosecution say the cash deposits, taken with the dealer bags and messages, show the defendant was dealing directly with users."

Jones, 22, of Sunnyside Road, Bramley, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said: "His words to me were that 'until you put everything in jeopardy, you do not realise what you have got'.

"He has a comfortable lifestyle. He has a good job with prospects and no real issues that people often have when they trouble the courts.

"He has paused for thought since his arrest."

Jones was jailed for ten months.