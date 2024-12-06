A64 York Road: Woman and eight-year-old boy seriously injured in hospital after crash in Leeds
At 7.56am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a road traffic collision involving two pedestrians and a car on York Road, Leeds.
The pedestrians, a 41-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, had been involved in a collision with a red Renault Kadjar in the outbound carriageway near to Walford Avenue.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They were both taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
“The Renault driver, a 71-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.”
A road closure was put in place before the road reopened shortly before 9.30am.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240663257 or online via 101LiveChat.