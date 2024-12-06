A woman and eight-year-old boy have been seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 7.56am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a road traffic collision involving two pedestrians and a car on York Road, Leeds.

Police were called to a road traffic collision involving two pedestrians and a car on York Road, Leeds. | Google

The pedestrians, a 41-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, had been involved in a collision with a red Renault Kadjar in the outbound carriageway near to Walford Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They were both taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“The Renault driver, a 71-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.”

A road closure was put in place before the road reopened shortly before 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240663257 or online via 101LiveChat.