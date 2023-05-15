Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A1 Ferrybridge crash: Lorry driver arrested after 19-year-old killed in motorway crash near Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on the A1 in which a motorist died.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:01 BST

The collision happened shortly after 6:10pm on Saturday (May 13) and involved a black Audi A3 and a Man heavy goods vehicle. The Audi was travelling on the northbound A1 near junction 41 (Ferrybridge) when it was in collision with the rear of the other vehicle.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Audi sadly died of her injuries. Three other passengers in the Audi suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The Audi was travelling on the northbound A1 near junction 41 Picture: GoogleThe Audi was travelling on the northbound A1 near junction 41 Picture: Google
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or online via their 101livechat option quoting reference 1477 of 13/5.