Live updates as emergency services search for man in water at Leeds reservoir

Emergency services are continuing to search for a man at a reservoir in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 12:03 pm
The incident scene.
It follows reports of someone being seen entering the water at Ardsley Reservoir. Keep checking back for latest updates via our live blog.

Last updated: Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 12:43

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 12:43

Live from the scene

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 12:10

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 11:58

Latest statement from police

In a new statement, the force said emergency services were continuing their search, which has lasted at least 17 hours so far, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have urged people to "stay away from the area" and said the incident serves as a "reminder about the dangers" of open water swimming.

Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 11:57

When were police called?

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the reservoir, off Haigh Moor Road, at about 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday, July 17). A search was launched by emergency services following a "concern for safety" at the reservoir, police said.

