David Broadbent carried out the attack during a psychotic episode as he suffered a mental breakdown after being furloughed from his job during lockdown.

Leeds Crown Court heard Broadbent carried out the assault on April 30 last year after moving into her home in Leeds.

Claire Walsh, prosecuting, said 63-year-old Broadbent developed an interest in the occult while he was staying at her home and became controlling towards her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Ms Walsh said Broadbent was in the living room with his mum when she became concerned when his hand began to shake.

She asked him if he needed to go to hospital but he refused.

A short time later the defendant locked her in the bathroom and refused to let her out for ten minutes.

While that was happening the phone had been ringing and the victim went to dial 1471 to find out who had been calling.

Broadbent took the phone from her and said he was trying to protect her when she complained.

The phone rang again but he refused to let her answer it.

Ms Walsh said: "At this point there was a dramatic change in his behaviour. He grabbed her by the arm and dragged her across the floor."

As he carried out the attack Broadbent shouted "tell me your name" to the victim.

The prosecutor said the victim was "petrified" and told her son to stop as her arm was broken.

Broadbent continued to drag the elderly woman through the property and rolled her onto concrete steps outside.

Broadbent then slammed the door and locked his mother outside.

The incident happened at 2am.

The pensioner was in severe pain but managed to reach a flower bed where she was found by a neighbour four hours later at 6am.

She was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia and had suffered a fractured left arm and dislocated left shoulder.

Broadbent was arrested and expressed "worrying views" when interviewed.

Ms Walsh said: "He also expressed some shame about what happened with his mother."

Broadbent, of Phil May Court, Armley, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Eddison Flint, mitigating, said: "From the outset the defendant understands that the actions towards his mother were truly awful."

Mr Flint said Broadbent had been suffering from a psychotic episode at the time of the offence.

The barrister said: "He had lost his income and was living in a rat-infested flat which led to him living with his mother.

"All of those things triggered something in him psychiatrically."

Mr Flint said Broadbent, who worked as a welder, believed his mother was part of a conspiracy plotting to harm him, adding: "He knows that she wasn't now."

The court heard that the defendant had been engaging with mental health services since the offence and had been making good progress.

Broadbent was made the subject of a two-year community order. He must also complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Recorder Kama Melly QC said: "It is right to say that this was a deeply distressing incident.

"Perhaps those physical injuries do not reflect the pain and suffering she would have endured during that incident.

"You have accepted the appalling nature of your behaviour towards your mother.

"It was a protracted incident in which she was utterly petrified."

Recorder Melly added: "It is right to say that this was an exceptional set of circumstances.

"It is clear that your behaviour was born of an acute psychotic episode."