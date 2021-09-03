Scott Morgan was jailed for two years over the rampage which took place in a street in Beeston on July 2 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the incident began when Morgan knocked on the door of his brother's next door neighbour.

When she unlocked the door and went into the garden Morgan grabbed her by the throat, causing her head to hit a metal gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Morgan was jailed for two years over a 'campaign of violence' in Leeds.

Morgan smashed up a wooden bench then picked up a metal chair and used it to hit bins.

The 35-year-old then struck the neighbour's mum in the face with a clenched face.

She was knocked unconscious and suffered damage to her teeth.

Other residents in the street tried to restrain Morgan but he took his top off and walked away from the area to the home of his former partner.

Morgan banged on the woman's door and told her he missed her and loved her.

The defendant became violent again when a neighbour complained about the noise he was making.

He damaged a drain pipe then squared up to another neighbour and they began fighting in the street.

Morgan ripped off a fence panel and used it to damage windows and wing mirrors of two cars parked nearby.

Richard Holland, prosecuting, said the incident lasted around 30 minutes.

He shouted vile racial abuse at police officers who attended the incident.

At the time of the incident Morgan was under investigation for an incident on September 18 last year when he caused damage at the home of his former partner.

He became aggressive towards police officers and threatened to bite and spit at them.

Morgan also spat all over the inside of the back of a police van.

Morgan, of Elland Road, Beeston, pleaded guilty to four counts of racially aggravated public disorder, two of threatening behaviour, four of criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Morgan pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Sutcliffe said Morgan's offending took place when he had been drinking.