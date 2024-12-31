From ruthless killers to predatory paedophiles, these cases have shocked the city.
This gallery covers almost 100 of the most shocking cases that were heard this year, featuring the offenders who will now spend years locked up for their crimes -
1. Robert Jean
Robert Jean, 47, formerly of Hill Top Mount, Harehills, was jailed for a minimum of 34 years after he was found guilty of the murders of Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed and Abdullah Mirzada. The court heard that the brutal killer stabbed them to death in a frenzied assault at the home they shared possibly over rent on September 30 last year. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Bardia Shojaeifard
Bardia Shojaeifard, 15, was told he must serve at least 13 years behind bars after stabbing teenager Alfie Lewis to death in November last year. The court heard that he had carried a kitchen knife around all day intending to attack Alfie outside a school in Horsforth. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Alga Lutondo and Halgon Randon
Alga Lutondo, left, 33, formerly of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, and Halgon Randon, 43, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, must serve a combined total of 54 years in jail after murdering Daneiko Ferguson on Compton Street in February last year. They cycled around Harehills looking for him over a drugs row, before stabbing him to death. | West Yorkshire Police
4. George Chalmers
George Chalmers, 54, of Tempest Road, Leeds was jailed for a minimum term of 17 years and six months for the murder of Ruth Baker at his house earlier this year. The court heard he attacked the “warm, kind, thoughtful and caring” mum, before strangling her by wrapping an electrical cable around her throat in a drunken rage. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Gareth Dean
Gareth Dean, 37, of Elm Tree Close, Colton, was jailed for more than 15 years after admitting causing GBH with intent. Dean, branded a "cowardly" thug by a judge, smashed a glass in former Leeds Rhinos player Matthew Syron's face in Revolucion de Cuba, blinding him in both eyes. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Mark Metcalfe
Mark Metcalfe, 40, of Ashton Mount, Harehills, was jailed for 17 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He stored a woman’s body in a wheelie bin outside his home before dumping her near the Asda store on Kimberley Road in 2022. | West Yorkshire Police