With hundreds of defendants served a cold slice of justice in the last 12 months, there’s no shortage of trials and sentencing hearings lined up for 2024.
With courts across the land reporting huge backlogs of cases, it’s certain to be another busy year at Leeds Crown Court, with murder, sexual assaults, drug dealing and violence certain to attract long sentences for those found guilty. Here are nine cases of note that will be heard at Leeds in the coming months.
1. High-profile cases expected at Leeds Crown Court
Fifty-year-old Mr Aspinall died in hospital on June 22 last year following a serious assault at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am the day before by paramedics, who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries. Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and will stand trial, which is due to start next week, Monday, January 8. (pic by National World / WYP) Photo: Ian Aspinall murder
Former Leeds councillor Ron Grahame is facing a string of historic sex offences against children. The case has already been adjourned four times because of questions raised over his fitness to plea, and more recently, due to a delay in medical reports into his health. The 79-year-old denies attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981 and October 4, 1982, two of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980 and October 4, 1982. The trial will now start on April 10. Photo: Former councillor Ron Grahame
A teenage boy accused of stabbing a 60-year-old grandmother Mandy Barnett to death at a house in Leeds earlier is due to stand trial. Officers were called to a house in Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley, shortly after 11pm on Monday, October 23 last year. Mrs Barnett was taken to hospital for further treatment, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The teenage suspect, who cannot be named due to being under 18, is yet to enter a plea but a trial date of April 15 at Leeds Crown Court has been pencilled in. (pics by WYP / National World) Photo: WYP / National World
Lisa Ellwood is accused of murdering a man at a Wakefield house and is due to stand trial on February 26. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Ellwood (pictured) died on Greenwood Court in Agbrigg on August 26 last year. Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man shortly after 11pm. Lisa Ellwood, age 40, of Greenwood Court was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. (WYP) Photo: WYP
Robert Jean is accused of murdering his two neighbours will stand trial next year. Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed died in September last year after an incident on Hill Top Mount in Harehills. Jean is due to stand trial on March 18. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP