3 . Ron Grahame.jpg

Former Leeds councillor Ron Grahame is facing a string of historic sex offences against children. The case has already been adjourned four times because of questions raised over his fitness to plea, and more recently, due to a delay in medical reports into his health. The 79-year-old denies attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981 and October 4, 1982, two of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980 and October 4, 1982. The trial will now start on April 10. Photo: Former councillor Ron Grahame