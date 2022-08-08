75-year-old woman in hospital after being hit by reversing car in Leeds

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries on Saturday after being hit by a car in Leeds.

Police were called to Saxon Mount in Alwoodley at about 10.30am on Saturday after an Isuzu D-Max reversed into a 75-year-old woman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the accident which resulted in the injured woman being taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.