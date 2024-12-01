Among the defendants who were sentenced this month were two devious Girl Guides leaders who swindled more than £480,000 of government funding and splashed the cash on themselves.
After another busy month at Leeds Crown Court, here are 50 of the criminals who appeared in the dock in November -
1. Sara and Jean Barnbrook
Left, Sara Barnbrook, 54, of Laurel Terrace, was jailed for three years after admitting cheating the public revenue, while her sister Jean, 51, of the same address, was jailed for 30 months after admitting entering into a money-laundering arrangement. The Girl Guides leaders swindled more than £480,000 of Government funding and splashed the money on themselves, buying luxury items and clothing. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Simon Kubalik
Simon Kubalik, 20, of Dulverton Place, Beeston, was jailed for six years after committing a brutal robbery. He was with a woman in the early hours of April 25 when he approached his victim on Harehills Lane and asked if he would give the couple a lift, before he punched the man repeatedly, fleeing with his wallet and phone. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Karl Hill
Karl Hill, 54, of Beckbridge Lane, Normanton, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of assault by penetration. The court heard that he "repeatedly traumatised" a woman, who he had sexually assaulted while she was unconscious in May 2023 - and even sent a video of the assault to a friend of the victim. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Mark McGregor
Mark McGregor, 46, of Thorpe Lane, Middleton, was jailed for three years and eight months after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The convicted drug dealer was on licence following a previous conviction for the same offence when his home was raided by cops, who seized £10,000 worth of cocaine. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Emmanuel Gardiner
Emmanuel Gardiner, 29, of Conway Road, Birmingham, was handed a new four-year jail term after admitting two counts of dealing Class A drugs. He had previously been jailed for 10 years for a drug and weapons offences. But on September 27, he was pulled over by police in Leeds and found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin worth around £180 and £815 in cash. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Mark Ambler
Mark Ambler, 42, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting burglary and possession of a Class A drug. He was caught in an elderly dementia patient’s bedroom at a care home in Armley. Staff were alerted when a movement sensor in the room was set off in the early hours of September 6. | West Yorkshire Police