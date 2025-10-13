A man has been charged following an assault in Wakefield last week.

Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield, has been charged with Section 20 GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm).

The charge relates to an incident at the Red Lion Pub on Batley Road on Thursday, October 9, in which a man suffered serious injuries.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the man, who is in his 60s, suffered injuries to his head.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition was considered to be critical.

A 31-year-old woman from Wakefield has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and assaulting a police officer and released on bail.

Mannion, who defines himself as white British, has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250581408.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.