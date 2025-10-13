27-year-old charged after Wakefield pub attack leaves man in his 60s critically injured

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:21 BST
A man has been charged following an assault in Wakefield last week.

Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield, has been charged with Section 20 GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm).

Most Popular

The charge relates to an incident at the Red Lion Pub on Batley Road on Thursday, October 9, in which a man suffered serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged following an incident at the Red Lion pub on Batley Road in Wakefield on Thursday (October 9). Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Googleplaceholder image
A man has been charged following an incident at the Red Lion pub on Batley Road in Wakefield on Thursday (October 9). Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Google

According to West Yorkshire Police, the man, who is in his 60s, suffered injuries to his head.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition was considered to be critical.

A 31-year-old woman from Wakefield has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and assaulting a police officer and released on bail.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mannion, who defines himself as white British, has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250581408.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire PoliceHospitalPolice officerLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice