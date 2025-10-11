Man fighting for life after assault at Wakefield pub
Police were called at 11.23pm on Thursday, October 9, by the ambulance service to a report of an assault at the Red Lion pub on Batley Road.
Officers attended and found a man in his 60s had suffered a head injury.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A 27-year-old man from Wakefield has been arrested on suspicion of S18 wounding with intent and remains in custody.
A 31-year-old woman from Wakefield has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and assaulting a police officer and released on bail.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250581408.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.