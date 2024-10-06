Here is the full court round-up, with 21 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Craig Harris
Craig Harris, 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of actual bodily harm, causing or inciting a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration. The charges resulted from an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into offences which occurred at an address in Leeds in August 2023. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Stephen and Cheryl Long
Stephen Long, 49, of Prospect Place, Rothwell, was jailed for eight years, while his wife Cheryl, 46, of the same address, was jailed for 30 months, after the pair admitted manslaughter. They scrapped with dad-of-three Paul Davinson on Smithson Street over a neighbour dispute, getting him into a headlock which triggered a fatal heart attack. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Ashley Harper
Ashley Harper, 22, of Charlton Road, Burmantofts, was jailed for 32 months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, one of Class B and possessing criminal property. When he was pulled over by police on July 27, he claimed drugs in his Mercedes were for personal use, until officers raided his home and found a £4,000 stash. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Daniel Wieczorek
Daniel Wieczorek, 45, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months after admitting three counts of breaching a restraining order, drink driving and driving without insurance. He refused to leave his former partner alone, sending her messages about shooting her mother. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty
5. Hassan Jalilian
Hassan Jalilian, 32, who was living in the Rawdon area in 2019, was jailed for eight months after admitting breaching a crime prevention order six times that he was previously handed for flooding Yorkshire with crystal meth. It included failing to notify the police that he was working, that he had more than one mobile phone, that he had a social media account and failed to declare his receipt of universal credit. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Jody Senior and Carl Rutter
Jody Senior, 42, of Coniston Place, Knottingley, was jailed for 28 months after admitting being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. The drug addict gave her aunty Tammy Burton methadone to “help her out”, but tragically led to her death in a Wakefield taxi on December 10, 2021. A second defendant, Carl Rutter, was also jailed after he admitted three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs to the deceased woman. | West Yorkshire Police/SWNS