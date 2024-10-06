5 . Hassan Jalilian

Hassan Jalilian, 32, who was living in the Rawdon area in 2019, was jailed for eight months after admitting breaching a crime prevention order six times that he was previously handed for flooding Yorkshire with crystal meth. It included failing to notify the police that he was working, that he had more than one mobile phone, that he had a social media account and failed to declare his receipt of universal credit. | West Yorkshire Police/Google