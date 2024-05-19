5 . Natasha Pammant and Liam Leach

Natasha Pammant, 24, of Cartmell Drive, Halton, and Liam Leach, 26, of South Farm Road, Gipton, were jailed for 30 months after admitting a charge of cruelty against a person in their care, along with a second lesser offence. They left a vulnerable 58-year-old woman in an armchair for four months in her own faeces and urine. The woman, who was found in May 2022, had been wearing the same clothes for a year. Photo: West Yorkshire Police