This week, our court round-up also includes a cruel couple who left a vulnerable woman in an armchair for four months in her own faeces and urine.
Here are 20 of the criminals who appeared before judges this week -
1. Neville Tinker
Neville Tinker, 62, of Holt Park Approach, Adel, was jailed for 33 months after he was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault. He made unwelcome sexual comments towards a teenage girl, touched her and kissed her, then bought her a sex toy for Christmas in 2017 that he had gift wrapped. She was between the ages of 17 and 19. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Isaac Nicholson
Isaac Nicholson, 22, of Moorside Road, Drighlington, was jailed for four years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. In December 2020, he was travelling at speed and overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road, before crashing into a tree on the A650 Drighlington Bypass. His cousin, 26-year-old James Nicholson, died as a result of the crash. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson, 44, of Rossefield, Bramley, was jailed for 39 months and handed a 10-year restraining order from his victim after being found guilty of two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour. The court heard that his behaviour towards the woman had been "prolonged and violent at times" and "underpinned by hard drugs". Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Lee Stewart
Homeless man Lee Stewart, 36, was jailed for 18 months after admitting two offences of making threats with an offensive weapon in public, one of affray and one of criminal damage. It came after he threatened to attack workers at Call Lane Social , on Call Lane, when they tried to move him from the bar's doorway in April. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Natasha Pammant and Liam Leach
Natasha Pammant, 24, of Cartmell Drive, Halton, and Liam Leach, 26, of South Farm Road, Gipton, were jailed for 30 months after admitting a charge of cruelty against a person in their care, along with a second lesser offence. They left a vulnerable 58-year-old woman in an armchair for four months in her own faeces and urine. The woman, who was found in May 2022, had been wearing the same clothes for a year. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Lyndon Turner and Lee Hayes
Lyndon Turner, 25, of Riverside Villas, Wakefield, left, and Lee Hayes, 25, of Victoria Avenue, Wakefield, were jailed for 42 months and 32 months respectively after admitting arson charges, with Turner also admitting a charge of dangerous driving. In October 2020, the pair smashed the window of a house in Wrenthorpe and threw in a petrol bomb before running off. Photo: West Yorkshire Police