Woman 'destroyed' by Leeds addict reads out poem in court to describe his violence
Paul Anderson was jailed for more than three years at Leeds Crown Court this week, having been found after a trial of two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour over the victim.
With Anderson appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, the victim took the unusual step of reading out a poem penned about her time with him, outlining the violence, fear and feelings of hopelessness she endured during a turbulent seven years.
She referred to his drug taking and having to “keep her mouth shut” as she was forced to steal to feed a spiralling drug habit.
Mitigating for 44-year-old Anderson, Glenn Parsons conceded his behaviour had been “prolonged and violent at times” and “underpinned by hard drugs”. He said: “What he desperately needs is a mechanism to ensure his abstinence from drugs. There is hope he can turn his life around.”
Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Anderson: “Between 2016 and 2023, you destroyed her life. She was leading a respectable and successful life. She fell into a relationship with you. You separated her from her family, her job and from her money, eventually sending her out to steal so you could purchase drugs.
“You have seen the traumatic effect you have had on her.”
He said that Anderson, of Rossefield, Bramley, had a criminal record that “reveals the lifestyle” he had been leading with many for shoplifting and burglary. He jailed him for 39 months, and gave him a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.