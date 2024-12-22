3 . Alec Mubaiwa

Alec Mubaiwa, 21, of Rossefield Approach, Bramley, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and one of dealing in Class B. The convicted dealer had just been released from prison, but was caught with more than £2,000 worth of drugs two weeks later on November 19. | West Yorkshire Police/National World