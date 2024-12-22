20 callous criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

Here are 20 of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include an unusual case of stalking and violent disorder relating to the trouble in Harehills over the summer.

Also sentenced this week was a brutal killer who stabbed two housemates to death in a frenzied assault, and a cold-blooded thug who tried to kill his girlfriend in the street.

Here’s the full court round-up, with 20 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

1. Stephen Black

Stephen Black, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months after admitting ABH and strangulation. He beat and throttled his girlfriend after an argument at her home in New Wortley on October 28, then tried to hide in a wardrobe to avoid being arrested. | West Yorkshire Police

2. Adam Latto

Adam Latto, 28, was jailed for nine years after he was found guilty after a trial of two counts of rape, one of assault by penetration and ABH. The flooring worker from Leeds attacked a woman and forced her into sex in 2022. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

3. Alec Mubaiwa

Alec Mubaiwa, 21, of Rossefield Approach, Bramley, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and one of dealing in Class B. The convicted dealer had just been released from prison, but was caught with more than £2,000 worth of drugs two weeks later on November 19. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

4. Benjamin Swindells

Benjamin Swindells, 30, of no fixed address, was handed an extended jail sentence of 23 years, of which he must serve at least two-thirds before being considered for parole. He tried to kill his girlfriend outside the Tesco Express store on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, by repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on her on April 13. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

5. Daniel Tomlinson

Daniel Tomlinson, 35, was jailed for three years after admitting to common assault, affray and arson reckless as to whether life is endangered. He poured fuel from a jerrycan over a car parked on a driveway in Knottingley and set it alight, causing a blaze which came close to spreading to the semi-detached property on September 13. | West Yorkshire Police/SWNS/Google

6. Jamie Woolerton

Jamie Woolerton, 48, of East Park Mount, Richmond Hill, was jailed for 60 months after admitting a charge of attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article. On June 29, he burst into Chinese takeaway China Express on Clark Road in Cross Green and waved a machete and attempted to grab cash. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

