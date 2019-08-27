18-year-old man remains under arrest in hospital after Chapeltown murder

An 18-year-old man remains under arrest in hospital on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man was killed in Chapeltown.

Police arrived on the scene on Chapeltown Road at about 10pm on Sunday, August 25 where they found a man seriously injured.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers are now directly appealing for the public's help for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: "A young man has lost his life and I am determined to find out what happened to him and who was responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information come forward. We have made one arrest already and I want to speak to a number of other individuals about what happened."

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he was found in Button Hill with serious injuries around the same time.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190435697.

