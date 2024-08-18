17 criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week including seven charged after recent disorder

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

Here are 17 of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include shocking sexual attacks and violent assaults.

Also sentenced this week were a raft of criminals charged after recent disorder, including one vile thug who made monkey gestures towards a black woman during a city centre protest.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Here is the full court round-up, with 17 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive, West Park, was jailed for 20 months, while Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, West Park, was jailed for 30 months, after the pair pleaded guilty to affray. The court heard that they clashed with "EDL" far-right protestors in Leeds city centre on August 3, kicking and punching them to the ground.

1. Sameer Ali and Adnan Ghafoor

Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive, West Park, was jailed for 20 months, while Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, West Park, was jailed for 30 months, after the pair pleaded guilty to affray. The court heard that they clashed with "EDL" far-right protestors in Leeds city centre on August 3, kicking and punching them to the ground. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Jordan Parlour, 28, of Brooklands Close, Seacroft, was jailed for 20 months after admitting inciting racial hatred, posting comments about the Britannia Hotel in Seacroft. The court heard that he had encouraged people to attack the hotel, which was widely known to be housing asylum seekers.

2. Jordan Parlour

Jordan Parlour, 28, of Brooklands Close, Seacroft, was jailed for 20 months after admitting inciting racial hatred, posting comments about the Britannia Hotel in Seacroft. The court heard that he had encouraged people to attack the hotel, which was widely known to be housing asylum seekers. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe/Getty

Photo Sales
Jordan Plain, 30, of Broadway, Horsforth, was jailed for eight months after admitting racially-aggravated intentional harassment. The court heard that he made monkey gestures towards a black woman during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3.

3. Jordan Plain

Jordan Plain, 30, of Broadway, Horsforth, was jailed for eight months after admitting racially-aggravated intentional harassment. The court heard that he made monkey gestures towards a black woman during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Photo Sales
Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, was jailed for eight months after admitting causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress. He performed racist chants and mimicked praying during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3.

4. Phillip Hoban

Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, was jailed for eight months after admitting causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress. He performed racist chants and mimicked praying during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Photo Sales
James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, was jailed for eight months after admitting religiously-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words or behaviour. He mimicked the way Muslims pray during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3.

5. James Gettings

James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, was jailed for eight months after admitting religiously-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words or behaviour. He mimicked the way Muslims pray during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Photo Sales
Simon Scott, 49, of Kentmere Approach, Seacroft, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting to the publishing of a social media post that was grossly offensive. His comment related to the protests taking place across the country.

6. Simon Scott

Simon Scott, 49, of Kentmere Approach, Seacroft, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting to the publishing of a social media post that was grossly offensive. His comment related to the protests taking place across the country. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds