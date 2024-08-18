1 . Sameer Ali and Adnan Ghafoor

Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive, West Park, was jailed for 20 months, while Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, West Park, was jailed for 30 months, after the pair pleaded guilty to affray. The court heard that they clashed with "EDL" far-right protestors in Leeds city centre on August 3, kicking and punching them to the ground. | West Yorkshire Police