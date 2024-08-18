Here is the full court round-up, with 17 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Sameer Ali and Adnan Ghafoor
Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive, West Park, was jailed for 20 months, while Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank, West Park, was jailed for 30 months, after the pair pleaded guilty to affray. The court heard that they clashed with "EDL" far-right protestors in Leeds city centre on August 3, kicking and punching them to the ground. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Jordan Parlour
Jordan Parlour, 28, of Brooklands Close, Seacroft, was jailed for 20 months after admitting inciting racial hatred, posting comments about the Britannia Hotel in Seacroft. The court heard that he had encouraged people to attack the hotel, which was widely known to be housing asylum seekers. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe/Getty
3. Jordan Plain
Jordan Plain, 30, of Broadway, Horsforth, was jailed for eight months after admitting racially-aggravated intentional harassment. The court heard that he made monkey gestures towards a black woman during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Phillip Hoban
Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, was jailed for eight months after admitting causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress. He performed racist chants and mimicked praying during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. James Gettings
James Gettings, 35, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, was jailed for eight months after admitting religiously-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words or behaviour. He mimicked the way Muslims pray during a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Simon Scott
Simon Scott, 49, of Kentmere Approach, Seacroft, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting to the publishing of a social media post that was grossly offensive. His comment related to the protests taking place across the country. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe Stock