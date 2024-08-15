Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous Wakefield rapist has been jailed for 21 years after being convicted of multiple offences against two teenage girls.

Nadeem Hussain, 46, formerly of Regent Street, Wakefield, was found guilty following a four-week trial at Grimsby Crown Court of four counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

He was sentenced today (August 15) at Grimsby Crown Court and was made the subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The victims were aged 16 and 17 at the time of the offences.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Senior, of Wakefield District’s Child Vulnerable to Exploitation Team (CVET), said: “Hussain has groomed his victims over a lengthy period of time, plying them with heroin and crack cocaine to enable his sexual offending.

“These were vulnerable teenage girls who he exploited. The sentence he has been given reflects the fact he is a dangerous offender who deserves to be behind bars.

“This court case has been the culmination of a two-year complex investigation by CVET. Hussain refused to accept his guilt resulting in a four-week trial and I am pleased that his victims have now got justice. That being said, no jail term can ever erase the lasting emotional, physical and psychological damage that Hussain has caused these two young girls.

“His victims have shown immense courage throughout this criminal justice process. They have been supported from the outset by specially trained safeguarding officers.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of child sexual exploitation or has concerns for a child to please report it so that we can safeguard the victim, protect others from harm and ensure perpetrators are made to face responsibility for their actions.”