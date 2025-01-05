3 . Mathew Frary

Mathew Frary, 42, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine months after admitting failing to comply with the sex offender register, assault of an emergency worker and refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test. The convicted paedophile, who was arrested for breaching the terms of the sex offender register, then tried to attack an officer at Elland Road Police Station. | West Yorkshire Police