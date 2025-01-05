Here’s the full court round-up, with 15 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. John Dye
John Dye, 51, of Wakefield Road, Morley, was jailed for 31 months after admitting to dealing in Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. The former gym owner was caught selling drugs after dealers turned his home over to a cannabis farm to help him clear his debt. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Liam Ferguson
Liam Ferguson, 35, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, was jailed for 32 months after admitting to an attack, as well as stalking offences. The thug attacked a man in his own home in Pontefract, then demanded he hand over his drugs. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Mathew Frary
Mathew Frary, 42, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine months after admitting failing to comply with the sex offender register, assault of an emergency worker and refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test. The convicted paedophile, who was arrested for breaching the terms of the sex offender register, then tried to attack an officer at Elland Road Police Station. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Anthony Jarrett
Anthony Jarrett, 47, of Nowell Mount, Harehills, was jailed for 12 months after admitting three offences of fraud by false representation. The grandad, with a long history as a con artist, was caught ripping off three elderly people in Seacroft to feed his drugs habit. He cold-called about their guttering, before taking deposits and failing to do the work. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Fati Metallari
Fati Metallari, 20, was jailed for 18 months after admitting a charge of producing cannabis. The cannabis gardener bit a fond farewell to his plants during a police raid at an unoccupied building on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, on December 12 as he laughed and said: “Goodbye my babies”. Police found 200 plants. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
6. Graham Tolson
Graham Tolson, 49, of Raywood Close, Yeadon, was jailed for 30 months after admitting two offences of dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving and driving while banned. The drug dealer, who tried to flee police in Meanwood on May 21 before crashing his car, said he was forced to sell over an outstanding vet’s bill. | West Yorkshire Police/National World