Paedophile from Leeds began searching for abuse images weeks after avoiding jail

A peadophile who was given a chance by the courts began downloading sick abuse images just weeks later.

Pervert Taqi Mohammed managed to persuade a judge not to lock him up in February 2021 after he was caught trying to sexually communicate with a 13-year-old.

He was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. But three weeks later he began trawling the internet for vile images.

The 26-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court and admitted three counts of downloading indecent images, from category A - the most serious - to categories B and C.

Mohammed began downloading images weeks after he given a suspended sentence.

He also admitted breach of the sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) he was given in 2021 as part of his punishment, and failing to comply with the sex offender register.

Prosecutor Jordan Millican said officers would regularly visit his home on Stratford Street in Beeston to monitor his internet devices under the terms of the SHPO.

On September 21 last year, he handed a visiting officer an iPhone, but it raised suspicion when it appeared to have ”little or no” internet history recorded.

It also had its internet hotspot switched on and a Huawei phone linked to the device. A search of the property found four other phones that he had not declared.

A forensic analysis of one phone found 18 illegal images from categories A to C. They were dated as far back as March 15, 2021.

He had only appeared in court on February 23 that year when he was given the suspended sentence for two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one of attempting to cause a female child under 16 to engage in sexual communication.

Mitigating, Oliver Connor said: “His main concern is not what happens to him, but what will happen to his family.”

He added that Mohammed was “ashamed of his behaviour”.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Mohammed: “I’m enormously concerned at the prospect of further offending and the harm to children.

“In my view immediate custody is inevitable. The only real mitigation is the early guilty plea.”

She jailed him for eight months and activated four months of his suspended sentence, making a total of 12 months.