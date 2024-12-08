Also sentenced this week was a convicted paedophile who claimed he knew a profile he contacted was a decoy.
Here is the full court round-up, with 14 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Andre Craig
Andre Craig, 29, of North Farm Road, Gipton, was jailed for 45 months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and two of dealing in Class B. He was stopped by patrolling police in Bramley on August 16 and was later found to have £40,000 stashed in a safety deposit box, along with valuable bars of silver. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Armando Gjoka
Armando Gjoka, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 months after admitting to dealing in cannabis and possession of criminal property. He had previously been deported for a drugs offence, but was caught again in Leeds on October 22 transporting 10kg of cannabis. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Daniel Gresham
Daniel Gresham, 38, of Westgate, Wetherby, was jailed for 22 months after admitting a charge of attempting sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO). The convicted paedophile, who previously sent photos of his penis to a teenage girl, was later caught with children’s underwear and child sex dolls. | West Yorkshire Police
4. James Cole
James Cole, 26, was jailed for 32 months after admitting to SHPO breaches. The convicted paedophile, who has lengthy history of child-sex offences, was caught searching for pictures of young girls online after he used a Wi-Fi code at the Holbeck House probation building in Holbeck. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Luke Adair
Luke Adair, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 50 months after admitting to attempted GBH, dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance. He was involved in a pub brawl the New Travellers Rest in Cross Gates on May 18, then got behind the wheel and mowed down a crowd of people before ploughing into another car and a wall. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Paul Harper
Paul Harper, 45, of Wickham Avenue, Boston Spa, was jailed for three years after admitting ABH, dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance. He mowed down a police officer when they tried to drag him from a car after a high-speed chase in Halton Moor on May 31. | West Yorkshire Police