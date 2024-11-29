Dealer stopped in Leeds stashed silver bars and £40,000 cash in safety deposit box

A drug dealer stopped by patrolling police was later found to have £40,000 stashed in a safety deposit box, along with valuable bars of silver.

Andre Craig was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after officers found cannabis, cocaine and MDMA in his car.

They had stopped the vehicle on Lower Town Street in Bramley on August 16 after it flagged up as having no MOT and a female only as the insured driver. Further checks also found it was suspected to have been used in drug dealing.

They found a bag in the footwell containing deals of cannabis worth £1,080, and two packs of cannabis-laced brownie cakes worth £200. Further searches unearthed £930 worth of cocaine and nine MDMA pills.

Drug dealer Craig (pictured) was handed a 45-month jail sentence.

The searches also led them to the deposit box containing the cash and silver bars.

The 29-year-old, of North Farm Road, Gipton, admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and two of dealing in Class B. He has three previous convictions for six offences.

Mitigating, Oliver Norman said it was the first time that Craig had been in custody and and had no previous convictions for drugs.

Judge Christopher Batty jailed him for 45 months and said: “This was a mobile drugs supply shop that you had on this particular night. It’s clear from the money found that it was an ongoing for some time.”

He said that a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be set for a later date to re-coup any further of Craig’s ill-gotten gains.