1. The people in this gallery have been sentenced in Leeds this week for their crimes.
2. A drink-driving headteacher from Leeds who smashed into two cars on her way to school blew almost four times over the legal limit at the scene. Lorraine Bradley, who was at the helm of Rodillian Academy in Lofthouse, Wakefield, said the pressure of the job turned her to booze, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard this week. She was fined £1,000 and handed a two-year driving ban, but offered the chance to enrol in a drink-drive awareness course which could reduce her ban.
3. A spice dealer was caught out by plain-clothes officers after they overheard a beggar in Leeds city centre putting in a phone order. Terry Bourne, 42, was found with heroin, crack cocaine on him and more than £200 worth of spice - the synthetic cannabinoid which is often referred to as a "zombie drug" because of the near-comatose state it often leaves users. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for 18 months.
4. A known pervert touched himself before trying to grab a teenage girl in public park. Mohammed Yaseen, who has more than 20 previous sexual convictions, attacked the 15-year-old when she sat next to him on a bench in Agbrigg Park, Wakefield. Yaseen was jailed for two years and given an indefinite-length sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).
5. A drunken dad who staggered around Leeds city centre pushing passers by and throwing punches has been labelled "utterly pathetic" by a judge. After a night drinking with his daughter, Martin Bills was caught on CCTV trying to attack people on Briggate, including his own partner, during an early-morning episode. He was given six month's jail, suspended for 24 months, and a 120-day alcohol-abstinence monitoring tag and 15 rehabilitation days.
6. Masked thugs armed with a machete and a baseball bat tried to ambush a man in Hyde Park after he returned from prayer with his father and brother. Connor McGuire and Zaeem Phillips brandished the weapons on Royal Park Road when the victim and his family arrived back in their car on November 12, 2021. McGuire (pictured), of Burley, was given six months' jail and Phillips, of Bramley, was given a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months.