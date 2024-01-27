Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a night drinking with his daughter, Martin Bills was caught on CCTV trying to attack people on Briggate, including his own partner, during an early-morning episode.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, where he admitted a charge of affray, Judge Robin Mairs did not sugarcoat his thoughts after watching the footage. He said: "You are 50 years of age. It's utterly pathetic drunken behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Staggering about the streets of Leeds at 3am offering to have a go at all comers. You were so drunk you could not even put your jacket on. You even dragged your daughter into this."

Bills was seen staggering around Briggate in the early hours trying to pick fights. (pic by National World)

The court heard that Bills, of Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, was seen stumbling around threatening and pushing several passers by on March 28 last year. Several males intervened to keep the peace. He is then seen pushing his partner to the ground.

Following his arrest he gave a no-comment interview. He has previous convictions including for drugs, for which he received a six-and-a-half-year sentence in 2017. However, in recent years he has been prosecuted for alcohol-related offences, including domestic violence, drunk and disorderly and assault on a police officer.

A probation report suggested Bills tried to attack one reveller on Briggate after accusing him of stealing his bank card. He admitted that alcohol had become an issue for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Mairs said he would not lock him up. Instead he gave him six month's jail, suspended for 24 months. He also gave him a 120-day alcohol-abstinence monitoring tag, ordered him to enrol in the Building Better Relationships programme and 15 rehabilitation days.