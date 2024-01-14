The gallery below features a selection of those to receive hefty sentences for their crimes this past week.
2. A repulsive Leeds pervert downloaded “some of the most vile images imaginable”, including the abuse of a deceased infant. Sick Joshua Mahoney, of Queen Street, Morley, was also found in possession of a “paedophile handbook”, a guide to avoid being caught out when downloading illegal images. Yet the 34-year-old, who was found to have more than 1,000 images and videos, continued to plead not guilty despite contacting a counsellor and confessing. He was jailed for 28 months this week and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use.
3. A “callous” thief who exploited his vulnerable sister-in-law and defrauded her out of thousands was finally caught after he burgled her home in desperation for more drug money. Heroin addict Paul Armitage’s despicable antics were only uncovered after he was caught on CCTV trying to use her stolen HSBC card shortly after the break-in at her Castleford home. Armitage, 42, admitted a charge of burglary and four counts of fraud. Judge Anesh Pema jailed Armitage for more than three years and four months, telling him he must serve 1,241 days. He said: “She was a vulnerable person, you had access to her finances and you took advantage in a callous and structured way.”
4. A paranoid cocaine addict attacked his father, kicking him unconscious before trying to bundle his lifeless body into the boot of his car. Muhsin Mir had been snorting the drug with his father but they both got into an argument after Mir accused his dad of having a relationship with his ex. Mir, of South Farm Road, Gipton, later admitted attempting to cause GBH with intent and was jailed for 30 months.
5. A “calculated and manipulative” paedophile abused two boys and forced them to give evidence to a court before he finally admitted his crimes. Mark Warcup targeted the boys, who were both under 12, in 2020 but continued to deny any wrongdoing while providing a “ludicrous story”, before he eventually confessed. The boys had already given their recorded evidence in preparation for the trial which was due to start in September last year. Warcup, of Colenso Gardens, Holbeck, eventually admitted engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, two counts of sexual assault of child under, and two of causing/inciting child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted two counts of possessing indecent images of children after more than 130 images were found on his phone after he was arrested. He was jailed for 51 months, put on the sex offender register for life, and also made subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).
6. A hooded thug tried to attack a man leaving a Leeds Jobcentre with a claw hammer, ordering he hand over his car keys. High on cocaine and alcohol, Kyle Johnson, of Hudson Cloe, Wetherby, approached the man and made the demand before he swung the weapon at the stunned victim, narrowly missing him but striking a car window. He then fled, shouting threats that he would kill the man. The incident happened after the man had left the centre on North Parkway in Seacroft shortly after 10am on November 7 last year. He was also sentenced for crashing a stolen car the day before the incident and received a total of 36 months and was banned from driving for 54 months.