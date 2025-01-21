Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prisoners at a young offender institute distracted a sole supervising officer by kicking a football over a fence and then brutally beating an inmate.

Ethan Cawley and Jack McPhillips were part of a group that purposely kicked the ball over the perimeter fence and asked the officer to retrieve it for them, before turning on the victim.

They were both given additional jail time for their part in the attack at YOI Wetherby.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the defendants had been in the exercise yard on August 12, 2023, but were only supervised by the one prison guard.

Teenagers at Wetherby YOI distracted a prison guard so they could beat an inmate unconscious. | National World

Lofting the ball over the fence, and persuading the officer to retrieve it for them, as soon as he left they punched the victim, raining blows down on him, prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore told the court.

Caught on CCTV that was played to the court, McPhillips was seen to throw punches to the head and face. Cawley was then seen to kick or stamp on the victim.

He was left briefly unconscious and struggled to get to his feet as the returning officer saw blood seeping from his head. He suffered a 2cm cut to the back of his head.

Cawley and McPhillips, who are both 19, refused to answer questions on the incident but admitted charges of Section 20 GBH.

Cawley has 14 previous convictions including battery, assault of an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon and Section 20 GBH.

McPhillips has six previous convictions including robbery, possession of a bladed article and Section 18 GBH, for which he received more than nine years’ jail.

Mitigating for Cawley, Eleanor Mitten said his role in the attack was aiming “one kick” and had maintained a guilty plea throughout.

She said: “His involvement was limited. It’s no doubt unpleasant but it’s not a prolonged or persistent assault.

“He is a key part but it’s not a leading role. He is keen to make a fresh start when he is released.”

She said he has since been moved to HMP Doncaster and is staying out of trouble. It was said in court that YOI Wetherby was described as being like a “war zone”.

For McPhillips, Shannon Woodley said he has the cognitive function of an eight-year-old and added: “Something has gone very wrong for someone of such a young age to have such a bad record. He is very easily led.”

She said he was now at HMP Deerbolt in Durham, “away from the aggression” at YOI Wetherby.

McPhillips will not be eligible for release until 2032.

Judge Ray Singh told them: “You are both 19 and relatively young but despite your tender years you have both appeared before the courts on a regular basis for very serious offences of violence.

“This was a pre-planned attack, of that there can be no doubt. It was a distraction technique. You took the opportunity to attack the complainant.

“It was a joint attack - it makes no difference who delivered more or less blows.”

He gave Cawley 12 months of detention and McPhillips 15 months. In both cases the new sentences will not begin until they have served their current sentences.