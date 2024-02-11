They all appeared as defendants before Leeds Crown Court, with jails sentences ranging from just a few months to several years.
Here are 13 of the criminals who were locked up in Leeds this week -
1. Stacey Gibson
Stacey Gibson, 33, was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to two counts of making threats to kill, two breaches of her restraining order, making a threat of criminal damage and harassment. It came after the sacked nursery worker launched a vendetta against staff and the former owner of Pebbles Nursery and Pre-School in Yeadon, threatening to "slit their throats" and burn the building "to the ground". Photo: National World/Google
2. Semir Osman
Semir Osman, 26, of Easterly Road, Roundhay, had nine months of a suspended sentence activated after admitting charges of assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving. It came after the convicted drug dealer and banned driver punched a female police officer in the face to evade arrest when she pulled him over in Crossgates in July 2022. Photo: Google/National World
3. Daryl Moses
Daryl Moses, 35, of Abbeydale Mount, Kirkstall, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. It came after the speeding motorist caused the death of 73-year-old Robert Stone, who was struck by Moses' car on Scott Hall Road in 2021. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
4. Abadat Ali
Abadat Ali, 59, of Roundhay Road, was jailed for 15 months and will likely be deported once he has completed his sentence. The illegal immigrant from Pakistan lived in Leeds for nearly 20 years under a false name thanks to a corrupt Home Office official. Photo: National World
5. Georgina and Paul Pepper
Georgina Pepper, 31, of Calvert Crescent, Middleton, was jailed for three years, while her father, Paul Pepper, 51, of Westbury Place, Belle Isle, was sentenced to 27 months' imprisonment. She admitted section 18 GBH with intent, while he admitted section 20 GBH without intent. It came after Paul Pepper set his daughter on his partner following a street argument, who then viciously beat her unconscious and filmed her lying motionless on the pavement covered in blood. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Kieran Robinson-Whinn
Kieran Robinson-Whinn, of 19, of Stanningley Road, Armley, was jailed for 876 days, which is just under 29 months after admitting to two burglaries. The teenage burglar, who already had five break-ins to his name, targeted two more homes just five days apart, and was caught after he tried to flog his loot at Cash Generator. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google