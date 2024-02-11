6 . Kieran Robinson-Whinn

Kieran Robinson-Whinn, of 19, of Stanningley Road, Armley, was jailed for 876 days, which is just under 29 months after admitting to two burglaries. The teenage burglar, who already had five break-ins to his name, targeted two more homes just five days apart, and was caught after he tried to flog his loot at Cash Generator. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google