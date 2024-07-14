Here is the full court round-up, with eight of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. John and Amy Bedford
John Bedford, 30, was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to ABH, robbery, wounding with intent and burglary of a dwelling. His sister Amy Bedford, 33, was jailed for 39 months after admitting robbery, wounding without intent and possession of a bladed article in public. In January 2023, they attacked a man with a hammer and robbed him on Monk Street, Wakefield. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Christopher Pollard
Christopher Pollard, of Tyersal Road, Bradford, was jailed for 12 months after admitting dangerous driving, drink driving and driving while banned. He was more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he tried to outrun police on May 24, reaching speeds of up to 90mph in Rothwell. | Google/National World
3. John Wickins
John Wickins, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to two counts of theft. The thief was caught stealing a diamond ring worth almost £7,000 from Owen and Robinson jewellers on Commercial Street using a slight of hand trick to dupe the shop assistant on March 13. | Google
4. Keiron Emson
Keiron Emson, 30, of Arncliffe Road, Heckmondwike, was jailed for 15 months after admitting a charge of affray, possession of a bladed article and theft. He refused to get out of a pre-booked Uber cab on April 9 and told the driver he'd kill him, before chasing him with a foot-long meat-cutting knife on Dale Street. | National World/Google
5. Jason Skeet
Jason Skeet, 37, who formerly lived on Wetherby Place in Burley, was jailed for 16 years after he was found guilty following a trial of multiple sexual offences between 2012 and 2019. The rapist attacked two women as they slept. The court heard that one victim had been pushed to the brink of suicide. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Matthew Bradshaw
Matthew Bradshaw, 30, of Heights Drive, Armley, was jailed for 20 years after admitting to three counts of rape of a girl under 13, one of sexual assault, 11 counts of making indecent photos, two counts of possessing prohibited images of children, distributing an indecent image and possessing extreme pornographic images involving sexual acts with animals. The mother of one of the victims told the court: "I want to kill him." | West Yorkshire Police/National World