6 . Matthew Bradshaw

Matthew Bradshaw, 30, of Heights Drive, Armley, was jailed for 20 years after admitting to three counts of rape of a girl under 13, one of sexual assault, 11 counts of making indecent photos, two counts of possessing prohibited images of children, distributing an indecent image and possessing extreme pornographic images involving sexual acts with animals. The mother of one of the victims told the court: "I want to kill him." | West Yorkshire Police/National World