Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A banned BMW driver who was more than twice the legal alcohol limit tried to outrun police reaching speeds up to 90mph in residential areas.

Christopher Pollard put his foot to the floor in the Rothwell area and was only brought to a stop when a stinger device was deployed to burst his tyres.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Rachel Webster said officers had been on patrol shortly before 5am on May 24 when they spotted the BMW. It had previously failed to stop so the patrol car followed it along Sharp Lane towards Rothwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pollard reached speeds of 90mph on Wood Lane in Rothwell before the police successfully deployed a stinger (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pollard took off at speed so the police illuminated their blue lights. He reached speeds of 90mph on Wood Lane, a residential 30mph zone. He also reached 70mph Wakefield Road before the stinger was set.

With his tyres burst, he stopped and fled on foot but was chased down with an officer deploying PAVA spray. He was arrested and taken to the station where he blew 82 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Held on remand at HMP Lincoln, Pollard appeared in court via video link and admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and driving while banned. The court heard that he had several previous driving offences to his name, including multiple for drink driving, driving while banned and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Pollard, of Tyersal Road, Bradford, was doing well in jail but said that alcohol had been an issue, and that he “acts irrationally” when in drink. He said that he has children, is supported by his partner and parents, and its the main breadwinner for his family.

Judge Anesh Pems described Pollard’s driving record as “unenviable” and that his previous convictions were a “seriously aggravating feature”.