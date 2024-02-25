Among those facing justice was a probation officer who tried to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of drugs into a prison, and a vile monster who abused two young girls over a two-year period.
Here are 11 of the criminals who were handed jail terms in the last week, with sentences ranging from several months to years -
1. Arron Lally
Arron Lally, 29, of Copperfield Row, Cross Green, was sentenced to five years and three months' imprisonment after admitting to two dwelling burglaries, two attempted dwelling burglaries and fraud by false representation. The career criminal had ordered a taxi to homes while wearing a mask, with the intention of burgling them with his accomplice. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Nicholas Moco
Nicholas Moco, 23, of Royal Park Avenue, Hyde Park, was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence he received in November 2022. It came after the drug addict would pester his mother for cash to feed his habit, regularly smashing up her home in fits of rage. Photo: PA
3. Omid Ebrahmi
Omid Ebrahmi, 46, had been living at Cedar Court Hotel on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, before he was arrested for his online predatory behaviour. He was jailed for 27 months, put on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use. It came after he admitted to attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, arrange the commission of a child-sex offence and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity. Ebrahmi had targeted a 14-year-old boy on a dating app last year, but it was later revealed the profile was a decoy set up by a hunter group and designed to catch paedophiles. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Shantelle Dooley
Shantelle Dooley, 35, was jailed for 15 months after admitting to section 20 GBH without intent. It came after she carried out a bloody attack with a pair of scissors on her former partner in his own home after he told her to go sleep. Photo: National World/Google
5. Michael Watson
Michael Watson, 66, of Town Green Street, Rothley, Leicestershire, was given a 10-year custodial sentence, with a three years extended licence period. He was put on the sex offender register for life, along with a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), also for life, banning him from unsupervised contact with young girls. It came after he was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and two of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He admitted an offence of sexual assault and one of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Watson had abused two Leeds girls - and shockingly claimed his victims wanted him to abuse them. His catalogue of abuse took place over a two-year period. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Benjamin Sollitt
Benjamin Sollitt, 20, of Links Way, Drighlington, was jailed for 47 months, put on the sex offender register for life, and given a lifelong restraining order, after pleading guilty to charges of assault by penetration and rape. Photo: West Yorkshire Police