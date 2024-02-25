5 . Michael Watson

Michael Watson, 66, of Town Green Street, Rothley, Leicestershire, was given a 10-year custodial sentence, with a three years extended licence period. He was put on the sex offender register for life, along with a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), also for life, banning him from unsupervised contact with young girls. It came after he was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and two of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He admitted an offence of sexual assault and one of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Watson had abused two Leeds girls - and shockingly claimed his victims wanted him to abuse them. His catalogue of abuse took place over a two-year period. Photo: West Yorkshire Police