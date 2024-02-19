Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deluded Michael Watson, 66, was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of a catalogue of abuse against his victims over a two-year period.

He was handed an extended 13-year jail sentence after being deemed a danger to young girls. Judge Robin Mairs told him: "There is no recognition of the harm caused to those children by your sexual offending. You view them with a sexuality that is inappropriate.

"You blame the children for these offences. You said it was their idea. You portrayed yourself as the victim, that you were almost made to touch them in a sexual way. You said one victim was getting sexually aroused. There is no self reflection, let alone any remorse for what you have done. That attitude makes you a danger to all female who cross your path."

The court heard during the trial that Watson had groomed the two Leeds girls having "taken a particular interest in them", buying them gifts. Watson, of Town Green Street, Rothley, Leicestershire, started by touching one of the victims, who was aged between seven and nine at the time.

Judge Mairs said he was "clearly building up and escalating to see what he could get away with". He touched the girl's vagina and made her masturbate him on several occasions. The girl eventually confessed to her mother, having told Watson before that she did not like what he made her do and "recognised even at that age that it was wrong".

Judge Mairs told him: "You persisted regardless of that little girl's views, wishes and feelings." His second victim, who was aged between four and six, also said he made her touch his penis and he touched her genitals.

He also took an indecent photo of one of the victims while she was naked, then claimed the youngster had insisted.

In a victim impact statement, it was heard one of the girls still sleeps in a sleeping bag because it was the "only way she felt safe". Judge Mairs said: "This has blighted her life."

Having been arrested, Watson displayed the "bizarre behaviour" during his police interview with his astonishing claims that the victims wanted him to abuse them. He was eventually found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and two of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He admitted an offence o sexual assault and one of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

