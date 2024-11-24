4 . Nadine Hill

Nadine Hill, 55, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, was jailed for two years after admitting fraud by false representation, and two counts of failing to disclose information to make a gain. She claimed she could not walk and received more than £67,000 in benefits - but was later seen dancing at a social club and was a season-ticket holder at Barnsley FC. | National World