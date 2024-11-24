Nine cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

Here are nine of the coldest criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include a shocking series of offences against children and a sophisticated drugs operation ran by students.

Also sentenced this week were two devious Girl Guides leaders who swindled more than £480,000 of government funding and splashed the money on themselves.

Here is the full court round-up, with nine of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Left, Sara Barnbrook, 54, of Laurel Terrace, was jailed for three years after admitting cheating the public revenue, while her sister Jean, 51, of the same address, was jailed for 30 months after admitting entering into a money-laundering arrangement. The Girl Guides leaders swindled more than £480,000 of Government funding and splashed the money on themselves, buying luxury items and clothing.

1. Sara and Jean Barnbrook

Tawanda Mhlanga, 46, of Longroyd View, Beeston, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of sexual assault and one of possessing a bladed article. He followed and groped a schoolgirl in Cross Flatts Park on June 6, 2022.

2. Tawanda Mhlanga

Dale Priestley, 45, of Meanwood Valley Close, Meanwood, was jailed for 12 months after admitting theft from a shop, two counts of making threats with a bladed article and possession of cannabis. He pulled a knife on terrified staff when they tried to stop him shoplifting at the Aldi supermarket at Northside Retail Park on September 9 last year.

3. Dale Priestley

Nadine Hill, 55, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, was jailed for two years after admitting fraud by false representation, and two counts of failing to disclose information to make a gain. She claimed she could not walk and received more than £67,000 in benefits - but was later seen dancing at a social club and was a season-ticket holder at Barnsley FC.

4. Nadine Hill

Top, Jingshu Wang, 28, of New York Square, and Jinshuo Dong, 24, of East Parade, were both jailed for three years after admitting conspiracy to evade a prohibition on the importation of a controlled drug and were jailed this week. The two students living in Leeds helped orchestrate a sophisticated cannabis import business in which more than £1 million worth was posted from Canada to halls of residence.

5. Jingshu Wang and Jinshuo Dong

Steven Lee, 66, of Carlton Street, Featherstone, was jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty after a trial of multiple offences against three children spanning across four decades. The court heard that one of Lee's three victims who was abused by the paedophile when she was younger still suffers from nightmares decades later.

6. Steven Lee

