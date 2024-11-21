Girl told she was 'hot' by Wakefield paedophile still suffers nightmares and flashbacks decades later
The woman, who cannot be named, was one of three victims of pervert Steven Lee, who was jailed for 11 years at Leeds Crown Court this week.
He was found guilty after a trial of multiple offences against three children spanning across four decades.
The woman, who was just six or seven at the time of the abuse, fought back tears as she addressed the court this week and faced Lee.
She said: “I do not feel like I can fully explain it in words. It’s hard to describe.
“All of it has made very poorly. The anxiety is the worst and I have panic attacks on a daily basis.
“I find it difficult to sleep but when I finally do, I have severe nightmares and flashbacks.
“I did not understand or feel brave enough to speak [when I was younger], but I am so glad I have found the strength today. I hope I can heal and live a happy life.”
The court heard that 66-year-old Lee, of Carlton Street, Featherstone, had targeted the three girls, who were aged between six and seven at the time, groping them, and making them touch his penis.
During one incident, he grabbed the hand of a girl and rubbed it against his erect penis through his clothing “10 or 15 times”. He then told the girl she would be “red hot” when she was older.
Following the two-week trial that ended on November 10, he was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. He had no previous convictions.
Lee was told he must serve two-thirds of his 11-year sentence before being eligible for parole.
He was also told he must stay on the sex offender register for life, and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for life.