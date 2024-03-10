10 dangerous criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week including bar attack thug and volatile ex

It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with criminals put behind bars for a number of offences.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

A thug who blinded a dad in both eyes in an unprovoked attack in a Leeds bar and a volatile partner who verbally abused his ex during a funeral have been jailed.

The court also heard the cases of a moped rider who mowed down police officer and a career burglar who targeted Leeds students using their stolen bank cards.

Those locked up in Leeds this week include...

A "cowardly" thug who smashed a glass in a former Leeds Rhinos player's face, blinding him in both eyes. Dean, 37, was told he was "dangerous" by a judge following the horrific attack in Revolucion de Cuba.

1. Gareth Dean

A "cowardly" thug who smashed a glass in a former Leeds Rhinos player's face, blinding him in both eyes. Dean, 37, was told he was "dangerous" by a judge following the horrific attack in Revolucion de Cuba. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A knife-point robber who hit two building societies in Wakefield. Jones, 27, threatened to stab staff a female cashier and stole a total of £8,000.

2. Michael Jones

A knife-point robber who hit two building societies in Wakefield. Jones, 27, threatened to stab staff a female cashier and stole a total of £8,000. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google/Adobe Stock

One of two drug dealers who caught the attention of police after they sped from a McDonald's car park in Horsforth. Officers noticed a person on a scooter approach the car and a "drug transaction" took place.

3. Thomas McNulty (left)

One of two drug dealers who caught the attention of police after they sped from a McDonald's car park in Horsforth. Officers noticed a person on a scooter approach the car and a "drug transaction" took place. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Police seized phones and £490 from Clough. He was later found to have 70 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £700.

4. Josh Clough (right)

Police seized phones and £490 from Clough. He was later found to have 70 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £700. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A 'violent and volatile' partner who refused to stay away from his ex despite being handed a court order. Pickin verbally abused the victim during a funeral and even attended the primary school where she worked, making threats.

5. Toni Pickin

A 'violent and volatile' partner who refused to stay away from his ex despite being handed a court order. Pickin verbally abused the victim during a funeral and even attended the primary school where she worked, making threats. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

An "odd" man who joined a Leeds University games society group then stalked a member when they found out he was a convicted paedophile. Moon was labelled "delusional" before being jailed this week for his bizarre behaviour.

6. Bradley Moon

An "odd" man who joined a Leeds University games society group then stalked a member when they found out he was a convicted paedophile. Moon was labelled "delusional" before being jailed this week for his bizarre behaviour. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

