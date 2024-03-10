Those locked up in Leeds this week include...
1. Gareth Dean
A "cowardly" thug who smashed a glass in a former Leeds Rhinos player's face, blinding him in both eyes. Dean, 37, was told he was "dangerous" by a judge following the horrific attack in Revolucion de Cuba. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Michael Jones
A knife-point robber who hit two building societies in Wakefield. Jones, 27, threatened to stab staff a female cashier and stole a total of £8,000. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google/Adobe Stock
3. Thomas McNulty (left)
One of two drug dealers who caught the attention of police after they sped from a McDonald's car park in Horsforth. Officers noticed a person on a scooter approach the car and a "drug transaction" took place. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Josh Clough (right)
Police seized phones and £490 from Clough. He was later found to have 70 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £700. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Toni Pickin
A 'violent and volatile' partner who refused to stay away from his ex despite being handed a court order. Pickin verbally abused the victim during a funeral and even attended the primary school where she worked, making threats. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Bradley Moon
An "odd" man who joined a Leeds University games society group then stalked a member when they found out he was a convicted paedophile. Moon was labelled "delusional" before being jailed this week for his bizarre behaviour. Photo: West Yorkshire Police