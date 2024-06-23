Also sentenced this week was Bardia Shojaeifard, the teenage killer who stabbed 15-year-old Alfie Lewis to death.
Here is the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Luke Dickinson
Luke Dickinson, 24, of Sunbridge Road, Bradford, was jailed for four years and five months after admitting a charge of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and criminal damage. On February 28, he tried to ram into police cars that had been chasing him through Pudsey in a last ditch attempt at escape. | West Yorkshire PolicePhoto: West Yorkshire Police
2. Mark Doherty
Mark Doherty, 45, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, was jailed for 24 months after he failed to turn up for probation appointments. The drug dealer was spared prison earlier this year after he was convicted of supplying heroin and crack cocaine - but then didn't show up for two appointments. | West Yorkshire PolicePhoto: West Yorkshire Police
3. Bardia Shojaeifard
Bardia Shojaeifard, 15, was told he must serve at least 13 years behind bars after stabbing teenager Alfie Lewis to death in November last year. The court heard that he had carried a kitchen knife around all day intending to attack Alfie outside a school in Horsforth. | West Yorkshire Police/SWNSPhoto: West Yorkshire Police/SWNS
4. Toby Thorpe
Toby Thorpe, 29, of Birch Street, Wakefield, was jailed for 34 months after admitting section 20 GBH without intent. The former soldier threw punches at a man at the Black Swan pub in Wakefield on July 22 last year, causing multiple fractures to his face. He later offered him £10,000 not to follow through with the prosecution. | West Yorkshire Police/GooglePhoto: West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Michael Forbes
Michael Forbes, 43, had a suspended sentence activated and was jailed for 26 months after admitting a dwelling burglary and a non-dwelling burglary. He was caught breaking into students homes, later telling police he'd blacked out after taking indigestion tablets. | West Yorkshire Police/GettyPhoto: West Yorkshire Police/Getty
6. Damien Reid
Damien Reid, 40, of Winrose Grove, Belle Isle, was jailed for 18 months after admitting two counts of ABH. On March 10 last year, he knocked two women out with kicks and punches and tried to stamp on one as she lay stricken on the floor of The Ship pub on Briggate. | West Yorkshire Police/National WorldPhoto: West Yorkshire Police/National World