A drug-addict son who “harangued” his mother for years, demanding money and food, has been locked up to keep him away.

Mohammed Hussain rang his downtrodden 73-year-old mother so much, his family would disconnect the landline to prevent him getting through.

He was first given a restraining order in 2017 to stop him, but it failed to deter him as he continued to attend her Chapeltown home.

Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where the homeless 44-year-old was being held on remand, he admitted four more breaches of the restraining order and one offence of stalking.

Hussain (pictured) would call his mother constantly, despite being handed a restraining order.

Prosecutor Zaiban Alam said Hussain had been a drug addict for 15 years and had “historically harangued” his mother for money. Despite this, she had allowed him to live with her until he suffered a drug overdose and she asked him to leave.

She would call the police but he would continue to ignore the court order.In April of this year he called her son frequently, her other son unplugged the phone. When he left her home he would be stood nearby.

On May 27, she had other family members visiting her home when Hussain rang and demanded she leave a plate of food out for him in the garden, then turned angry saying he was homeless and hungry and claiming she did not care about him.

She rang the police and Hussain was seen walking past the house. He was then arrested and denied breaching the restraining order.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said that Hussain suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was hearing voices. He added: “He accepts what he did was wrong. He tells me with the medication he is getting, he intends to keep away from his mother and only have contact when the family wish him to do so.”

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart, told Hussain: “You have a sordid history of breaching court orders. You have harangued your mother for money and food and become angry towards her.

“You frightened her. You would not take ‘no’ for an answer. Your mother was deeply distressed. It’s clear she wants you to obtain professional help.”