Among those facing justice was a rapist who was deemed a danger to lone women, and a cannabis "manager" who helped harvest 15kg of the drug.
Here are 10 of the criminals who were handed jail terms in the last week, with sentences ranging from several months to years -
1. Grant Mitchell
Grant Mitchell, 31, of Scotchman Lane, Morley, was sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment after admitting charges of making indecent images - 60 in total. He was found with the vile images of children being abused when he was on bail after a first batch of sickening pictures were found. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Dale Bruce
Dale Bruce, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting to two burglaries. It came after he broke into a cancer charity shop in Morley and then targeted a family home over Christmas, taking £38,000 worth of watches, designer gear and cash. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Maki Faisal
Maki Faisal, 37, of no fixed address was jailed for 16 months after admitting to sexual assault on a police officer, exposing himself to a prison officer and assaulting a prison officer. It came after it was reported that he had been following women around Cross Flatts Park in Beeston. He twice asked the arresting officer if he could have sex with her, and later made sexual comments towards a prison officer in HMP Leeds before exposing his genitals. Photo: Google/National World
4. Andrew Sibbery
Andrew Sibbery, 59, of Cliff Top Park, Garforth, was jailed for 19 months after admitting two counts of theft and one of being a public nuisance. It came after he went shoplifting at the Tesco Express on Long Meadow Gate, Garforth, while swearing at staff. He had previously been convicted of similar offences. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Aleksander Muha
Aleksander Muha, 25, of Horncastle Road, London, was jailed for 32 months and will likely face deportation once released. It came after he admitted a charge of producing cannabis. Muha helped harvest 15kg of the drug at a house in Harehills last year and also instructed others on the illegal process. Police found tens of thousands of pounds worth of the drug at the property. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Daniel Colley
Daniel Colley, 31, of Middle Laithe, Linton, Skipton, had six months of an earlier suspended sentence activated and was handed an additional 36 months' imprisonment after admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and one of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World