3 . Maki Faisal

Maki Faisal, 37, of no fixed address was jailed for 16 months after admitting to sexual assault on a police officer, exposing himself to a prison officer and assaulting a prison officer. It came after it was reported that he had been following women around Cross Flatts Park in Beeston. He twice asked the arresting officer if he could have sex with her, and later made sexual comments towards a prison officer in HMP Leeds before exposing his genitals. Photo: Google/National World