Among those put behind bars this week are a knife-wielding shoplifter who attacked a police officer and said: 'I commit f****** crimes every day'.
There’s also a paedophile who blackmailed a shamed Wakefield headteacher out of £3,100 and a grandad who spent years abusing girls.
Below is a gallery of 10 people who’ve paid the price for their crimes this week.
1. Declan Adamson
Drug-addicted Declan Adamson tried to rob his mother and sister with a hammer, before burgling their home minutes later. Adamson, 27, admitted charges of attempted robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, making threats to kill, affray and possession of a noxious liquid and was given a six-year jail term and an indefinite restraining order to keep him away from his mother's home. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Todd Burgin
Todd Burgin was jailed for 18 months after crashing a car and just missing a pedestrian as he tried to escape police. Burgin, 25, of Grove Lane, South Kirkby, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Tony Morris
Pervert pensioner Tony Morris was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of 11 serious sexual offences against two children dating back almost 40 years. Morris, 77, of Grove Farm Crescent, Adel, was jailed for 15 years this week, with his barrister suggesting he may now die behind bars. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Barry Lester
Barry Lester, 31, Whitmore Street, South Elmsall, travelled 100 miles journey from West Yorkshire to Newcastle to meet an underage girl, having told her he wanted sex in a hotel room. The profile was run by a hunter group, using the internet to catch out predators, and Lester was jailed for two years and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Kyle Gandey Feeney
Kyle Gandy Feeney, 25, was jailed after being caught with hundreds of pounds of heroin and high-purity cocaine after police spotted a transaction on a Leeds street. He was jailed for 25 months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. James Nye
Prolific shoplifter James Nye made threats in court to burn down the homes of store workers, and blow up the office of the Evening Post. The homeless 28-year-old had previously admitted 20 incidents of shoplifting from April, in which he stole items totalling more than £1,600 from various shops in Leeds. He was jailed for 30 months. Photo: West Yorkshire Police