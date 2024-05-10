Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter who has “no hesitation” to pull a knife on anyone attempting to stop him has been locked up after he attacked a police officer.

Thomas Collett also told one terrified shop employee that he would wait to stab her when she finished work. The 27-year-old already has dozens of thefts on his record, but during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, Judge Robin Mairs told him it was a “worrying situation” that he was now carrying weapons.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he admitted a raft of offences related to shoplifting in March of this year. Shops targeted include Farm Foods, B&M and Co-op and he stole more than £900 worth of items.

Prosecutor Jordan Millican said that when confronted by a staff member at Farm Foods on York Road, he pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the woman, then chillingly warned her: “I will be here when you close.”

Collett (pictured) attacked a police officer with a knife after a thieving spree which included targeting Co-op in Seacroft. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Days later, police were looking for Collett, who was riding a red mountain bike, and found him at Co-op in Seacroft. An officer tried to arrest and restrain him, but he struggled, pulling out a knife and telling the officer: “Get off me or I will stab you.”

The officer’s hand was cut by the knife, before the blade snapped from the handle. The officer was eventually able to PAVA spray Collett and get him in handcuffs, but he then tried to bite the officer.

He continued to be difficult having been transferred to Elland Road Police Station, threatening to cause trouble and kicked out at officers. He said: “Do you think I give a f*** about being locked up. I f****** commit crimes on a daily basis.”

He was also found to have crack cocaine on him.

Collett, of Bailey Hill, Seacroft, later admitted two assaults on emergency workers, making threats with a knife, causing fear of violence, obstructing a police constable, possession of a bladed article, nine counts of theft, one of attempted theft and possession of Class A drugs.

He has 38 previous convictions for 101 offences, including 57 for theft, along with offences of battery, common assault and assault on an emergency worker.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare, said: “He acknowledges it will be an immediate prison sentence.”

He said that violence had not been “major part” of his previous offending, but said: “He blames it all on his use of cocaine. While under the influence he is not himself.

“Going back to prison might be answer for him. He has asked me to apologise to the officer and the shop assistant.”