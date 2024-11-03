3 . Glenville Pyke

Glenville Pyke, 46, of Mistress Lane, Armley, was jailed for five years after admitting arson as to whether life was endangered, two counts of ABH and possession of a blade article on the day his trial was due to begin. He attacked his ex with an axe before torching her home in Armley in December last year when he spotted a text message sent by her new boyfriend. | West Yorkshire Police