Here are 10 of the calculating criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include a vicious series of street robberies and a horrendous rape case.

Also sentenced this week was a “savage and brutal” murderer who killed a mum by wrapping an electrical cable around her throat in a drunken rage.

Here is the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

1. Marius Mihai

Marius Mihai, 19, was jailed for six years after admitting to a string of violent street robberies in Leeds city centre. The court heard that he targeted lone male victims on nights out, with victims punched unconscious and left seriously injured. | West Yorkshire Police

2. George Chalmers

George Chalmers, 54, of Tempest Road, Leeds was jailed for a minimum term of 17 years and six months for the murder of Ruth Baker at his house earlier this year. The court heard he attacked the “warm, kind, thoughtful and caring” mum, before strangling her by wrapping an electrical cable around her throat in a drunken rage. | West Yorkshire Police

3. Glenville Pyke

Glenville Pyke, 46, of Mistress Lane, Armley, was jailed for five years after admitting arson as to whether life was endangered, two counts of ABH and possession of a blade article on the day his trial was due to begin. He attacked his ex with an axe before torching her home in Armley in December last year when he spotted a text message sent by her new boyfriend. | West Yorkshire Police

4. Jack Sweeney

Jack Sweeney, 25, was jailed for five and a half years after admitting possession of an illegal firearm, ABH and criminal damage. He repeatedly smashed his step-sister’s head against a wall before grabbing a deadly sawn-off shotgun during a family feud in Seacroft on August 11. | West Yorkshire Police

5. Kostandin Larushi

Kostandin Larushi was jailed for 26 months after admitting production of cannabis. He claimed he “only watered” the plants at a house in Roundhay, but the judge said he still played an integral role. | West Yorkshire Police

6. Sam Mitchell

Sam Mitchell, 23, of Canal Court, Lofthouse, was jailed for seven years after being found guilty of three counts of rape and three counts of assault by penetration. The court heard he raped a woman he met on a night out, put his hands around her throat and slapped her across the face in January last year. He also gave her a sexually-transmitted disease. | West Yorkshire Police

