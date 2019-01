Have your say

Leeds City Council environment officers have finally removed a car that hadn't moved in eight years.

A resident of Otley reported the abandoned Peugeot parked on a street in the town and it was towed away this week.

The spot where the car had stood

Seven shocking images of flytipping in Leeds this month

According to environmental action officers from the Clean Leeds team, it had stood in the same spot in a suburban parking area for nearly a decade.

It's not clear why the car came to be abandoned.