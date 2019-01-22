Flytipping in the Bayswaters, Harehills

Seven shocking images of flytipping in Leeds this month

These are the shocking photos that show the extent of illegal flytipping in Leeds.

The images were all taken by the council's Clean Leeds team during January street cleaning operations. Since May 2016, councils have had the power to impose fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for small-scale fly-tipping offences under new legislation introduced by the government.

A child's car seat is among the rubbish dumped on a terraced street in Harehills.

1. The Bayswaters, Harehills

A child's car seat is among the rubbish dumped on a terraced street in Harehills.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Furniture and white goods have been dumped on the street.

2. The Bayswaters, Harehills

Furniture and white goods have been dumped on the street.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Discarded timber dumped by the side of the road.

3. Boat Lane, Methley

Discarded timber dumped by the side of the road.
ugc
Buy a Photo
A flytipped sofa in a residential area.

4. Compton Road, Harehills

A flytipped sofa in a residential area.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2