Seven shocking images of flytipping in Leeds this month
These are the shocking photos that show the extent of illegal flytipping in Leeds.
The images were all taken by the council's Clean Leeds team during January street cleaning operations. Since May 2016, councils have had the power to impose fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for small-scale fly-tipping offences under new legislation introduced by the government.
1. The Bayswaters, Harehills
A child's car seat is among the rubbish dumped on a terraced street in Harehills.