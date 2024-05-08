Copperfield View fire: Baby and adult rescued from blaze in Leeds by firefighters

Firefighters rescued an adult and a baby from a house fire in Leeds on Wednesday.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th May 2024, 13:08 BST
Emergency were called at around 9.30 this morning (May 8) to reports of a house fire on Copperfield View in Leeds’ Cross Green area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews, two from Hunslet and one from Leeds, to tackle the blaze.

On arrival, firefighters rescued one adult and one baby from the property.

They then extinguished the fire before leaving the scene.

