West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a 59-year-old man died in the flat fire at Clyde Grange in Wortley on Saturday morning (April 15).

A spokesperson said: “At 10:01am on Saturday, police were contacted the fire service who were attending a fire at a flat in Clyde Grange, Leeds. The occupant of the flat, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries establish there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

Emergency crews were "really, really quick" to respond to the fire in Wortley, Leeds.

A neighbour said that the fire happened on the 11th floor and that the victim lived on his own and was a friendly and familiar face to those within the complex.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council, which operates the flats, said: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who tragically passed away in the incident at Clyde Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue incident response team and the police to understand the cause of the fire and we are offering support to affected residents.

“Pending the outcome of these investigations, we cannot comment further at this time.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the victim, who has not been identified, was pulled from a flat unconscious and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Aušra Videikė, who lives in a flat with her husband and two children on the floor above, said that her kids alerted her to smoke outside their window at around 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that residents evacuated the building and that the emergency services – which included fire crews, ambulances and an air ambulance – arrived “really, really quickly”. She added that she and her family had to wait for between three and four hours outside before being allowed back in.