A man died following the fire within Clyde Grange tower block in Wortley on Saturday morning. A neighbour said that the fire happened on the 11th floor and that the victim lived on his own and was a friendly and familiar face to those within the complex.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council, which operates the flats, said: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who tragically passed away in the incident at Clyde Grange.

“We are working with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue incident response team and the police to understand the cause of the fire and we are offering support to affected residents.

Smoke could be seen coming from the flat after residents were evacuated from Clyde Grange. Photo: Aušra Videikė

“Pending the outcome of these investigations, we cannot comment further at this time.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the victim, who has not been identified, was pulled from a flat unconscious and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman has said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Aušra Videikė, who lives in a flat with her husband and two children on the floor above, said that her kids alerted her to smoke outside their window at around 9am.

She said that residents evacuated the building and that the emergency services arrived “really, really quickly”.