10 fire engines were reported as being in attendance at the scene in City Road and people have been urged to avoid the area if possible. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log has recorded the time as 9:55am.

A tweet shared by the official West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service account read: “Crews from across West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a property fire in Bradford, City Road BD8 10 Appliances (Fire Engines) are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area if possible. Further updates to follow.”