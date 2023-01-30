Sherburn in Elmet: Large firefighter response as six crews called out to building blaze in Leeds village
Fire crews from North and West Yorkshire attended a large building blaze near Leeds last night.
Firefighters were called out at 8.10pm last night (January 29) to Tomlinson Way in Sherburn in Elmet near Leeds.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were joined at the large scale incident by the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Tadcaster, Selby, Huntington, Acomb and colleagues from West Yorkshire’s Garforth and Pontefract stations attended a fire to a residential property.
"Crews used 3 main jets with multiple covering jets and 4 breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. The aerial ladder platform was also utilised to create a working platform.
"The property suffered extensive fire damage.”