Sherburn in Elmet: Large firefighter response as six crews called out to building blaze in Leeds village

Fire crews from North and West Yorkshire attended a large building blaze near Leeds last night.

By Alex Grant
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 1:10pm

Firefighters were called out at 8.10pm last night (January 29) to Tomlinson Way in Sherburn in Elmet near Leeds.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were joined at the large scale incident by the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Tadcaster, Selby, Huntington, Acomb and colleagues from West Yorkshire’s Garforth and Pontefract stations attended a fire to a residential property.

Crews from North and West Yorkshire attended the large scale incident. Picture: Stock image

"Crews used 3 main jets with multiple covering jets and 4 breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. The aerial ladder platform was also utilised to create a working platform.

"The property suffered extensive fire damage.”

