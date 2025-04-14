Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews rushed to the scene after a huge blaze broke out in a derelict building near Leeds.

The incident, on Church Street in Boston Spa, was reported shortly after 8pm last night (April 13).

| National World/Google

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to the scene.

The service confirmed that the blaze affected the ground floor of the building, as crews used large jets to fight the flames.

There were no reports of any injuries. No details relating to the cause of the fire have yet been released.