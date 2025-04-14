Church Street Boston Spa: Huge fire breaks out in derelict building near Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews rushed to the scene after a huge blaze broke out in a derelict building near Leeds.

The incident, on Church Street in Boston Spa, was reported shortly after 8pm last night (April 13).

Fire crews rushed to the scene after a huge blaze broke out in a derelict building near Leeds.Fire crews rushed to the scene after a huge blaze broke out in a derelict building near Leeds.
Fire crews rushed to the scene after a huge blaze broke out in a derelict building near Leeds. | National World/Google

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to the scene.

The service confirmed that the blaze affected the ground floor of the building, as crews used large jets to fight the flames.

There were no reports of any injuries. No details relating to the cause of the fire have yet been released.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice