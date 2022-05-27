Charlie Morgan: Concerns for welfare of missing Leeds boy

Charlie Morgan was reported missing from home in the Beeston area yesterday evening (May 26) after last being seen that morning.

He is described as white, around 5ft tall, of medium build with short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face hoodie and black shorts.

Charlie Morgan.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are carrying out enquiries to find him.